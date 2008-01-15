Save Web Pages As An Image with Kwout

Kwout is like a Print Screen key for your web browser. This useful service lets you capture screenshots of web pages without requiring any software or browser plug-ins.

Type in the web page address and Kwuot will convert the entire web page as an image - simply select a portion with your mouse that you wish to save as an image and click “Cut Out”.

Later, you can enhance the screen captures of HTML web pages by adding borders, shadows and rounded corner - all this without leaving Kwout.

You can either download the image of that web page locally or let it stay on the Kwout website - the big advantage here is that all the hyperlinks inside the screenshot will remain live and active.

http://kwout.com/ - saves in JPG format.