Download SnagIt for Free - Full Licensed Version

TechSmith is giving away fully licensed copies of SnagIt screen capture software for free - no strings attached. To see what SnagIt can do, read these SnagIt Tips and Tricks.

Other than regular screenshots, SnagIt can capture scrolling long web pages, extract text from windows, annotate images and more. Read detailed SnagIt review.

Here’s how to download SnagIt for free:

Step 1: Download the demo version of SnagIt 7.2.5 from TechSmith FTP servers:

Step 2: Visit the TechSmith website and request for a SnagIt 7 Software key - it should arrive in your Inbox pretty soon. Just key in the registration details and your trial copy of SnagIt will convert into a full retail version.

This complimentary copy of SnagIt is version 7.2.5 - you can upgrade that to the current version SnagIt 8.2 at half the standard price.

Update: The free Snagit offer expired Jan 7.