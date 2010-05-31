Home
freeware
Simple Solutions to Common Windows Problems
By
Amit Agarwal
In
freeware
Windows
May 31, 2010
Fix Common Windows Problems with a Click
By
Amit Agarwal
In
freeware
Windows
Dec 07, 2009
A Better Disk Defragmenter Utility from Microsoft
By
Amit Agarwal
In
command line
Downloads
freeware
utilities
Windows
Oct 26, 2009
A Better Alt-Tab Replacement Tool for Windows
By
Amit Agarwal
In
freeware
Windows
Aug 03, 2009
BB Flashback Screen Recorder Now a Freeware
By
Amit Agarwal
In
exclusive
freeware
Screencasting
Apr 22, 2009
Display Size of every Folder in Windows Explorer Itself
By
Amit Agarwal
In
explorer
freeware
utility
Windows
Mar 02, 2009
Remap any Unused or Faulty Keyboard Keys with Sharp Keys
By
Amit Agarwal
In
freeware
keyboard
utility
Windows
Feb 14, 2009
Bug Shooting: The Perfect Screen Capture Utility for Windows - Free
By
Amit Agarwal
In
freeware
Screen Capture
useful
Windows
Jul 14, 2008
Free Video Editor Software for Creating Video Clips
By
Amit Agarwal
In
freeware
Screencasting
video editing
Oct 17, 2007
