OCR
Search your Handwritten Notes with Gmail OCR
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Gmail
Images
OCR
Jan 16, 2018
Use your Mobile Phone to Scan Business Cards
By
Amit Agarwal
In
business card
OCR
May 14, 2012
The Best OCR Tools for Converting Images to Text
By
Amit Agarwal
In
OCR
Mar 25, 2012
Scan and Upload Paper Documents to Google Docs
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Docs
OCR
PDF
Nov 17, 2011
How to Manage Your Collection of PDF Files
By
Amit Agarwal
In
OCR
PDF
Oct 10, 2011
Perform OCR with Google Docs - Turn Images Into Digital Text
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Docs
OCR
Mar 29, 2011
Adding Screen Captures in Gmail and Google Docs
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Gmail
OCR
Screen Capture
Oct 07, 2010
How to Create PDF Documents Optimized for SEO
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google
OCR
PDF
SEO
Sep 04, 2009
Extract Text from Images & Scanned PDF Manuals Online
By
Amit Agarwal
In
extract
OCR
online
PDF
The Best of Digital Inspiration
useful
Feb 26, 2009
Performing OCR with Google Search vs Commercial OCR Software
By
Amit Agarwal
In
OCR
PDF
Feb 09, 2009
Convert Scanned PDF Documents to Text with Google OCR
By
Amit Agarwal
In
convert
Google
OCR
PDF
Oct 31, 2008
Capturx Digital Pen Now Works With Ordinary Paper & Microsoft Excel
By
Amit Agarwal
In
OCR
Sep 10, 2008
The Best Software Tools for the Paperless Office
By
Amit Agarwal
In
OCR
Jun 16, 2008
