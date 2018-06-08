The Most Popular and Useful Google Scripts

Google Scripts offer programmatic access to most Google products including Gmail, Google Docs, Google Drive, Analytics, Google Contacts, Calendar, Maps and Google Analytics. The Google scripts are written in regular JavaScript language and they are hosted on Google’s servers.

Most Useful Google Apps Scripts

Here’s an always-updated collection of Google Scripts that will help you do more with your favorite Google products. And you don’t have to be programmer to use any of these scripts.

