How to Easily Find Receipts and Invoices in Gmail

Did you know that Gmail has a hidden feature that will help you find all your receipts, invoices and purchase history in your Gmail inbox? Whether you have an invoice from PayPal, a purchase receipt from Amazon or the credit card statement from your bank, you can find it all in your Gmail inbox.

Go to your Gmail search box and type the following query:

category:purchases

Gmail, internally, assigns a category purchases to all emails that are related to purchases. This includes receipts, invoices, purchase history, credit card statements, digital downloads and other related emails.

Find Purchase-Related Emails in Gmail

Combine with Other Search Operators

You can combine the category:purchases operator with other Gmail search operators to refine your search. For example:

  • Find purchases from a specific vendor: category:purchases from:amazon.com
  • Find purchases from a specific date range: category:purchases after:2024/1/1 before:2024/12/31
  • Find large purchase receipts: category:purchases larger_than:1M
  • Find purchases with attachments: category:purchases has:attachment

Automatically Save Receipts and Invoices

You can use the Save Emails add-on to automatically download all the invoices and receipts as PDFs to your Google Drive. This is particularly useful for organizing your financial records or preparing for tax season.

