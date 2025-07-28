Secret Gmail Hack to Find All Bulk Emails in your Inbox

Gmail recently rolled out a new feature that helps you unsubscribe from bulk emails with minimal effort. This is a good way to declutter your inbox and focus on the emails that matter most.

You open the Manage Subscriptions page in Gmail and it shows a list of all bulk email senders, sorted by the number of messages received from each sender. You can then unsubscribe from any sender with a single click.

Find All Newsletters in your Inbox

What if you only want a clear list of every email newsletter and promotional email that has landed in your Gmail inbox, sorted by the date when they were received?

Well, there’s an undocumented Gmail search operator that can help you with that. Go your Gmail search box and type the following query:

label:^unsub

The ^unsub is a system label in Gmail that is automatically applied to emails that Gmail considers as bulk emails. This includes newsletters, promotional emails, and other types of mass mailings.

Reclaim Space in your Gmail Account

Combine the secret Gmail unsubscribe operator with the larger_than operator to filter out bulk emails that are larger than a certain size, like this:

label:^unsub larger_than:100k

This will show you all the bulk emails in your inbox that are larger than 100 kb, which typically includes newsletters and promotional emails. You can then send these emails to the trash bin and reclaim some space in your Gmail account.

