Secret Gmail Hack to Find All Bulk Emails in your Inbox

Use this secret Gmail search operator to find all unwanted emails that are either newsletters or promotional emails.

#gmail

Gmail recently rolled out a new feature that helps you unsubscribe from bulk emails with minimal effort. This is a good way to declutter your inbox and focus on the emails that matter most.

You open the Manage Subscriptions page in Gmail and it shows a list of all bulk email senders, sorted by the number of messages received from each sender. You can then unsubscribe from any sender with a single click.

Find Bulk Emails in Gmail

Find All Newsletters in your Inbox

What if you only want a clear list of every email newsletter and promotional email that has landed in your Gmail inbox, sorted by the date when they were received?

Well, there’s an undocumented Gmail search operator that can help you with that. Go your Gmail search box and type the following query:

label:^unsub

The ^unsub is a system label in Gmail that is automatically applied to emails that Gmail considers as bulk emails. This includes newsletters, promotional emails, and other types of mass mailings.

Reclaim Space in your Gmail Account

Combine the secret Gmail unsubscribe operator with the larger_than operator to filter out bulk emails that are larger than a certain size, like this:

label:^unsub larger_than:100k

This will show you all the bulk emails in your inbox that are larger than 100 kb, which typically includes newsletters and promotional emails. You can then send these emails to the trash bin and reclaim some space in your Gmail account.

Also see: Find Large Files in Google Drive

Up Next →

Secret Gmail Hack to Find All Bulk Emails in your Inbox

Use this secret Gmail search operator to find all unwanted emails that are either newsletters or promotional emails.

→  How to Unsubscribe from Mailing Lists and Newsletters in Gmail

→  How to Import Data from One Google Sheet to Another - Learn with Practical Examples

→  How to Create Print-Ready Brochures and Flyers in Multiple Languages

→  How to Automatically Cleanup Revisions in Cloud Run Functions & Firebase

→  How to Replace Bixby with Google Gemini AI in Samsung Phones

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻