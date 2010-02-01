Tips and tutorials for iPad
1. Check iPhone Stock in nearby Apple Stores with a Google Sheet
2. How to Watch YouTube Videos with Picture-in-Picture on your iPad
3. How to Install Bookmarklets on your iPhone or iPad
4. Make Screencast Movies of your iPhone or iPad with QuickTime
5. How to Connect an External Microphone to your iOS Device
6. The 10 Things you can do with the Documents App for iOS
7. How to Share Files Between Mobile Phones and Computers
8. Open Web Pages in Google Chrome for iOS [Bookmarklet]
9. Add Search Shortcuts on your Android or iPhone
10. How to Play YouTube Videos in the Background on iOS
11. Keyboard Shortcuts for iPhone & iPad [Updated for iOS 7]
12. Download Google Maps Offline on your iPhone and iPad
13. How to Open iTunes Links inside Chrome for iOS
14. How to Record Screencast Videos on your iPad or iPhone
15. Download Web Pages as PDFs with Chrome for iOS
16. How to Make your own Stylus with Cotton Ear Buds
17. Useful Bookmarklets for your iPad and iPhone
18. Create a Strong Passcode for your iOS Devices
19. Run the iOS Simulator in your Web Browser
20. How to Download iOS Apps Stuck on "Waiting.."
21. How to Create your wwn iPad Case with a Book
22. How to Delete or Archive Emails on iPhone and iPad
23. Apps to Manipulate PDF Files on your iOS Device
24. Can the iPad 3 Screen be used in Daylight?
25. Install Apps That Aren't Available in your Country's iTunes Store
26. How to Prevent Kids from Buying Apps on iTunes Store?
27. How to Reopen Closed Tabs in Mobile Safari
28. How to Record Skype Calls on your iPad
29. How to Make Phone Calls from your iPad
30. How to Close All Background iOS Apps at Once
31. Watch YouTube Playlists Continuously on your iPad
32. Enable the Night-Reading Mode inside any iOS App
33. Electronic Arts Drops Prices on iOS and Android Games
34. How to Connect iPad to your TV
35. Use your iPhone or iPad as a Voice Recorder
36. Gaana.com Now Playing Indian Music on your iPad
37. Create Khan Academy Style Video Tutorials with ScreenChomp
38. Using the Sleep & Home Buttons of your iOS Device
39. How to Turn any Pen into a Touch Screen Stylus
40. Apple iPad 2 Officially Launched in India
41. iPad 2 - Should you Upgrade?
42. See your Computer Screen on the iPad with Join.me
43. Capture Screenshots of your iPhone or iPad Screen
44. Take Your Files Wherever You Go!
45. More Web Browser Choices for your iPad
46. The Best PDF Reader Apps for your iPad
47. Tip: Squeeze Some More Apps in the iPad Dock
48. The Apple iPad: Hands-on Review
49. How Does your Website Look on an iPad?
50. How to Increase Battery Life of iPad
51. How to Charge your Apple iPad
52. Airplane Mode in Apple iPad
53. How to Reset iPad to Factory Settings
54. How to Clean an Apple iPad
55. Wha's the Average Battery Life of an iPad