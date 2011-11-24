Electronic Arts Drops Prices on iOS and Android Games

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2011-11-24
E

scrabble monopoly game

Game developer Electronic Arts today dropped the prices of some popular iPad and iPhone game titles by as much as 80%.

For instance, the iPad version of Scrabble, Monopoly World Edition and Monopoly HD were initially selling for $9.99 but you can now have these popular board games for $2.99 from the iTunes App store. The prices of Tiger Woods PGA Tour and Madden NFL 12 have also dropped.

And this Black Friday sale isn’t just limited to iOS games as some Android games have also seen a reduction in price. I’ll probably go with Scrabble!

Published in: games - iPad

You’ll also like:

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch