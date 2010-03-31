Airplane Mode in Apple iPad

Your Apple iPad has an airplane mode that will automatically disable all the wireless features of the device to avoid interfering with aircraft operation and other electrical equipment.

While airplane mode is on, an “airplane” icon appears in the status bar at the top of the screen and Wi-Fi, 3G and GPS is turned off automatically.

You may also use the Airplane Mode while you are not flying to increase the battery life of your iPad:

Because your iPad always tries to maintain a connection with a Wi-Fi network or 3G data network (Wi-Fi + 3G model), it may use more power in low- or no-coverage areas. Turning on Airplane Mode can increase battery life in these situations. To turn on Airplane Mode, go to Settings and set Airplane Mode to On.

The Airplane Mode is only available in higher Wi-Fi + 3G model of the iPad.