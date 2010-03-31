How to Increase Battery Life of iPad

The iPad site at Apple shares a few tips that will help you improve the battery life of your Apple iPad. These include:

Minimize use of location services: Applications that actively use location services, such as Maps, may reduce battery life. To disable location services, go to Settings > General > Location Services or use location services only when needed.

You can find more tips on extending iPad’s battery life at Apple.com.