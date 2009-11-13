Home
Posts - Page 80 - Digital Inspiration
Screencasting Tools for Mac
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Apple Mac
Camtasia Studio
Screencasting
Nov 13, 2009
S
Backup Your Photos Online, Preserve Memories Forever
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Amazon S3
backup
Images
Nov 12, 2009
B
What It Takes to Design a Magazine Cover
By
Amit Agarwal
In
magazines
time-lapse
Nov 09, 2009
W
How to Purchase Books Online for Less
By
Amit Agarwal
In
books
Online Shopping
Nov 09, 2009
H
Google Can Help You Send Holiday Greetings via Snail Mail for Free
By
Amit Agarwal
In
fun
Gmail
snail mail
Nov 02, 2009
G
Microsoft Office 2010 Official Logos and Document Icons
By
Amit Agarwal
In
logos
office 2010
Nov 01, 2009
M
Set Up Ad-Hoc Wireless Network in Windows XP
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Wi-Fi
windows xp
Nov 01, 2009
S
Is That Person Hiding a Weapon?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Infographics
Nov 01, 2009
I
Edit Videos with PowerPoint 2010
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Microsoft PowerPoint
office 2010
open
video editing
Nov 01, 2009
E
Embed Web Videos in PowerPoint Presentations
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Embed
flash video
Microsoft PowerPoint
YouTube
Nov 01, 2009
E
Convert PowerPoint Presentations into DVD-Quality Video
By
Amit Agarwal
In
convert
Microsoft PowerPoint
Nov 01, 2009
C
Printing Documents in Office 2010
By
Amit Agarwal
In
office 2010
open
Print
Nov 01, 2009
P
Create PDF Documents in Office 2010
By
Amit Agarwal
In
office 2010
open
PDF
Nov 01, 2009
C
Should You Delete or Deactivate Your Facebook Account
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Facebook
privacy
Oct 30, 2009
S
A Better Disk Defragmenter Utility from Microsoft
By
Amit Agarwal
In
command line
Downloads
freeware
utilities
Windows
Oct 26, 2009
A
Use Google Docs as a Batch PDF Converter
By
Amit Agarwal
In
convert
Microsoft PowerPoint
PDF
The Best of Digital Inspiration
Oct 26, 2009
U
Millions of Web Pages Will Be Deleted from the Internet Permanently
By
Amit Agarwal
Oct 26, 2009
M
Download All Your Documents from Google Docs as a Zip
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Docs
Oct 26, 2009
D
Essential Add-Ins for Microsoft Outlook
By
Amit Agarwal
In
TODO
Microsoft Outlook
Oct 22, 2009
E
Synchronization Tools for Microsoft Outlook
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Apps
google calendar
Microsoft Outlook
Oct 22, 2009
S
