Time-Lapse Video - See One Year in One Minute

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2010-01-07
T

Seasonal changes over a year in 60 seconds

Eirik Solheim has been diligently recording video clips of the same spot from his balcony that overlooks a beautiful park in Oslo, Norway.

He would shoot 30-second videos once every week throughout the year, thus capturing all the four seasons, and then compiled all these clips into a single time-lapse video.

Eirik made three versions of the video each recorded using a different camera lens. Here are the other two:

One year in 120 seconds

One year in 90 seconds

Also see: Time-Lapse Video of Manhattan Skyline

Published in: time-lapse - Video of the Day

You’ll also like:

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch