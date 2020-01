FlickrPoet uses digital photographs from Flickr for visual storytelling. Type in some text (maybe a short poem, lyrics of your favorite song, or just some random words) and Flickr Poet will find photos from Flickr that match your words. You can hit “Show Story” again to retrieve a different set of images for the same text.

You can join words with a dash - like snake-charmers - and they’ll show up as one picture. Thanks Vikas.

