How to Get on the First Page of Google

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2009-12-28
H

Steve from The Strauss Groups shares how you can put your product on the first page of Google search results:

The answer is video. It has to be search engine optimized video. Properly post that, and according to a recent study by Forrester Research, you stand a 53 times better chance of getting a Page 1 Google ranking.

First, search engines like Google are increasingly using “blended” search results – articles, video, pictures, and other forms of content. So video inherently gets more play because there is less competition for video results. And that is the second, and more important, reason. Because there is so much less of it, and because only very little of all online video is properly submitted with SEO, there is a disproportionate bias towards properly submitted SEO video.

If you embed a video in one of your web pages, that page itself may start appearing in the Google Universal search results. Just make sure your video has a proper title, tags, descriptions and annotations if possible.

Published in: inspiration - open - SEO

You’ll also like:

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch