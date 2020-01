ASCGEN is a small utility that converts you photographs and screenshots into high quality colored or black and white text images.

The output can either be plain text or HTML web pages (like you have seen in ASCII Art Gallery).

What makes ASCGEN different from other Image to ASCII converters is that it gives you lot of control over the output text - you can change the output dimensions, flip sides or adjust the brightness and contrast levels of the output text image through sliders in real time.

