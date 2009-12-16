Create Google Short URLs without the Toolbar

Goo.gl is a new URL shortening service from Google but unlike bit.ly or tinyURL, goo.gl cannot be used as a stand-alone service for shrinking URLs of web pages.

That means you can cannot create short URLs on-demand - you either need to install the Google Toolbar or, if you have a blog, you can integrate FeedBurner with Twitter and it will automatically create Google short links for all your new posts (not the old content).

Shorten URLs using goo.gl

There’s however a new extension that you may use to create Goo.gl short URLs for the web page you are currently viewing inside Chrome without requiring the toolbar. Or, if you are using a browser other than Chrome, you can use this online service to shrink the URL of any web page using goo.gl.

Internally, this extension (source) sends a POST request to goo.gl/api with the user-agent parameter set to toolbar@google.com and gets back the Google short URL in JSON. It would be awesome if the developer can convert this extension into a bookmarklet.

function shortify(url) { var auth _ token = getUrlShorteningRequestParams(url); var urlEscaped = escape(url).replace(/ \ +/g,“%2B”);

xmlhttp.open(“POST”, ”http://goo.gl/api/url? user=toolbar@google.com&url=” + urlEscaped + “&auth _ token=” + auth _ token, false); xmlhttp.onload = xmlhttpLoad; xmlhttp.send(null); }

Related: Google Short URLs for Google Apps’ Domains