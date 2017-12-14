Home
PHP
Validate an Email Address with PHP
By
Amit Agarwal
In
PHP
Dec 14, 2017
404 Page for WordPress with Suggestions
By
Amit Agarwal
In
PHP
WordPress
Dec 06, 2017
Managing YouTube with Google Data API
By
Amit Agarwal
In
PHP
YouTube
Oct 26, 2017
Web Scraping Flipkart Prices with PHP
By
Amit Agarwal
In
PHP
Oct 08, 2017
Use the Amazon API to Get Product Prices
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Amazon
PHP
Oct 08, 2017
Using Gmail API to Send Rich Text Emails
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Gmail
PHP
Sep 07, 2017
Send Base64 Encoded Email with PHP
By
Amit Agarwal
In
PHP
Aug 16, 2017
Simple PHP Templates with Placeholders in Curly Braces
By
Amit Agarwal
In
PHP
Aug 08, 2017
Housie Tickets Generator in PHP
By
Amit Agarwal
In
PHP
Jul 28, 2017
Using Google Text to Speech API - PHP
By
Amit Agarwal
In
PHP
Jun 26, 2017
Google Sitemap Generator with PHP
By
Amit Agarwal
In
PHP
May 01, 2017
Import iTunes JSON into WordPress
By
Amit Agarwal
In
PHP
Mar 21, 2017
Parsing the Twitter Trends API
By
Amit Agarwal
In
PHP
Twitter
Mar 21, 2017
Google Analytics PHP Tracking Code
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Analytics
PHP
Mar 19, 2017
PHP print_r Method for JavaScript
By
Amit Agarwal
In
JavaScript
PHP
Feb 19, 2017
How to use cURL with PHP - Basic Example
By
Amit Agarwal
In
PHP
Feb 18, 2017
Blogger to WordPress Redirection
By
Amit Agarwal
In
PHP
WordPress
Jan 17, 2017
Google OAuth 2.0 Service account with PHP and Google APIs
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Cloud
PHP
Jan 17, 2017
Tutorial: Create Application with Google APIs and OAuth 2
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Cloud
PHP
Jan 17, 2017
Connect to Google API with PHP and OAuth2 - Sample Code
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Gmail
Google Cloud
PHP
Jan 17, 2017
