Tips and tutorials for Bookmarklets
1. How to Link to a Specific Part of a Web Page
2. Download your WhatsApp Contacts
3. How to Install Bookmarklets on your iPhone or iPad
4. How to Prevent Gmail from Trimming your Email Signature
5. Add Collaboration Features to your Website with a Line of Code
6. How to Print a YouTube Video Storyboard
7. Open Web Pages in Google Chrome for iOS [Bookmarklet]
8. Easily Unsubscribe from all LinkedIn Emails
9. Color Gradients can help you Speed-Read Web Pages
10. TweetDeck Trick - Clear all the Columns in One Go
11. Perform Case-Sensitive Search in Google Chrome
12. Use Google as a Proxy Server to Bypass Paywalls, Download Files
13. How to Use Bookmarklets in Chrome for Mobile
14. A Better Twitter Bookmarklet for Sending Tweets
15. Generate a Storyboard for any YouTube Video
16. Share any Email Message in Gmail with the Outside World
17. Feedly Bookmarklet for Subscribing to RSS Feeds
18. Useful Bookmarklets for your iPad and iPhone
19. How to Email Web Pages to Yourself [Bookmarklet]
20. A Simple Trick to Highlight the External Links on a Web Page
21. Watch Vimeo Videos in India with this Simple Workaround
22. The Share on Google Plus Bookmarklet
23. Translate Web Pages Inline with Microsoft Translator
24. Create Short URLs with the Goo.gl Bookmarklet
25. Quix - A Command-Line Like Bookmarklet for your Browser
26. Type Text in Indian Languages on any Website
27. How to Efficiently Manage Your Collection of Bookmarklets
28. Guide to Most Useful Bookmarklets for Chrome, Firefox, Safari, etc.
29. Read Web Articles in a Beautiful & Distraction Free Environment
30. Read Wall Street Journal Articles for Free
31. Add Items to your Amazon Wish list That Aren't Available on Amazon
32. How to Verify That You Have Typed In The Correct Password