Tips and tutorials for Android
1. How to Send SMS Messages with Google Sheets and Android Phone
2. How to Receive Push Notifications for Google Forms on your Mobile Phone
3. How to Install APK Files on your Android Phone
4. How to Scan QR Codes with Google
5. The Best Android Apps of 2018
6. How to Record your Android Screen with the YouTube Gaming App
7. Use Google Chrome on Android to Play YouTube Videos in the Background
8. Place Google Drive Files on your Android Home Screen for Quick Access
9. Lost your Phone? You Can Still Retrieve its IMEI Number
10. The Best SMS App for Android is made by Microsoft
11. How to Delete the Useless Photos in your WhatsApp Automatically
12. A Wireless USB Stick that Expands your Mobile Phone's Storage
13. How to Read your Android Battery Graph
14. Adjust the Volume of your Android Phone without using the Buttons
15. How to Enable Facial Recognition in your Google Photos
16. The Best Screen Recorder for Android 5
17. How to Record Screencast Videos on Android
18. Take YouTube Videos Offline on your Mobile
19. Use the Reader Mode in Chrome for Android for a Better Reading Experience
20. Moving Files between your Android and Desktop Gets Easier with AirDroid 3
21. Restart your Android Phone in Safe Mode to Troubleshoot Problems
22. Get Quick Access to Most-Used Apps on your Android Phone
23. How to Share Files Between Mobile Phones and Computers
24. Add Search Shortcuts on your Android or iPhone
25. How to View your Old Notifications in Android
26. Protect your Android Phone with these Security Apps
27. How to Install Amazon Appstore on your Android Phone
28. An Easy Way to Download APK Files from Google Play
29. Find the Perfect File Manager App for your Android
30. Easily Transfer Files Between your Computers over Wi-Fi
31. Use an Old Cassette Case as a Stand for your Mobile Phone
32. How to Use Bookmarklets in Chrome for Mobile
33. A Fix for Screen Flickering Issues on Google Nexus
34. Easily Capture Screenshots in Google Earth for Android
35. Uninstall Apps from the Notification Bar of Android
36. Filter Reviews of Android Apps by your Phone Model
37. The Distribution of Different Android OS Versions
38. Remote Control your Android Phone using SMS
39. How to Try Android Apps Before Buying?
40. Download Roboto Font that Google Made for Android
41. Android App Turns your Smartphone into a Simple Phone for Seniors
42. Auto-Forward SMS and Missed Calls to your Email
43. Get iPhone like Location-based Reminders on your Android Phone
44. Track your Data Usage with Opera for Android
45. Building an Android App for your Blog
46. An App that Records all your Phone Activity
47. Android Guide - An Online Book for New Android Users
48. Store Wi-Fi Settings Online for your Mobile Phone & Windows Laptop