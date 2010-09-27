Android Guide - An Online Book for New Android Users

It looks like your friends have finally convinced you to get an Android based mobile phone. Great! Now you don’t have to worry about taking regular backups of your phone’s address back anymore as the phone will save them to your Google account automatically.

The Swype keyboard on your Android is such a time-saver and it gets your text magically right all the time. And I am sure you’ve impressed your family members with the Google Goggles app that can sometimes even recognize stuff printed on a postage stamp.

That said, if you are coming from the Nokia, iPhone or BlackBerry camps, you might have noticed that lot of things work a little different on your new phone. For instance, it is not that easy to sync your existing iTunes collection with the phone. Where do the apps disappear after you download them from the Android Market?

If you are new to the young world of Google Android based mobile phones, Kevin Purdy’s latest book – The Complete Android Guide – can help you get up to speed quickly. The entire book content is available in the form of an open wiki that anyone can read online for free or you can pay $9 to download the book as a PDF and ePUB file for offline reading.

Complete Android Guide, as the name suggests, is a detailed and illustrated book that discusses almost every single feature of Android. It also includes useful tips and ways to fix common annoyances with Android phones. The section on popular Android Apps will help you find the right apps quickly without having to hunt the the not-so-friendly Android marketplace.

The book is written for Android 2.1 and uses the Nexus One for screenshots and some screens may therefore look a bit different if you are on Android phone from say HTC or Samsung. The content of Complete Android Guide is licensed under a Creative Commons (NonCommercial-ShareAlike) License.