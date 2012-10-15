Uninstall Apps from the Notification Bar of Android

You installed a shiny new Android app on your phone but it keeps pushing ads and other unwanted alerts to your phone’s notification bar. How do you quickly uninstall this app or at least prevent it from sending any more notifications?

If your phone (or tablet) is running Android 4.1 or later, here’s an easy way.

Pull down the phone’s stats bar and long-press the notification. Tap the “App Info” button and the next screen will offer you an option to completely uninstall the app or use “Force Stop” to prevent the app from running in the background for this session.

Step 1: Tap the notification to open the App Info window.

Android Notification Bar

Step 2: Tap uninstall to get rid of the app permanently.

Uninstall Android Apps

Alternatively, you can uncheck the “Show Notifications” checkbox if you would like to keep the app but cripple its ability to put notifications in your status bar.

