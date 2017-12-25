The Best Android Apps for your Phone

Here are our picks for the best Android apps from the Google Play Store that we use every day. Whether you are looking for a perfect app to scan your documents, take notes or edit videos, we have a recommendation for you.
All Android apps mentioned the list can be downloaded from the Play Store for free though some do offer inexpensive in-app purchases for unlocking premium features. Also, the list of essential apps skips commons apps like Google Drive, Google Photos, WhatsApp, Google Maps or Gmail since they are factory-installed on most newer phones.
The Best Android Apps of all Time!
The Best Alternatives to Top Android Apps
Our round-up of top Android Apps includes a single app per category but good alternatives definitely exist that are also worth your time. Here are some more recommended apps that you may consider if our original pick didn’t quite make the cut.
|Category
|Recommended App
|Popular Alternatives
|Web Browser
|Firefox
|Brave Browser, Microsoft Edge
|Text Editor
|iA Writer
|Dropbox Paper
|Document Scanner
|Office Lens
|Adobe Scan, Scan Bot
|Podcasts
|Cast Box
|Pocket Casts, SubCast
|Security
|Authy
|Microsoft Authenticator
|Video Editor
|Kinemaster
|PowerDirector, Adobe Premiere Clip
|Photo Editors
|Snapseed
|Adobe Lightroom, Photoshop Express, PicsArt
|Photo Effects
|Prisma
|Portra, Deleo, GiphyCam, Photoshop Mix, Animator
|Cinemagraphs
|Motion Stills
|Loopsie
|Music Videos
|Quik
|VUE, Triller
|Graphic Design
|Canva
|Sprightly, Hatchful
|Launcher
|Microsoft Launcher
|Nova Launcher
|Notes
|Zoho Notebook
|Evernote, Microsoft To-Do
|Online Meetings
|Zoom
|Skype, Google Duo
|Email Client
|Gmail
|Inbox, Microsoft Outlook
|Language Translation
|Google Translate
|Microsoft Translator