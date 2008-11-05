Home
Posts - Page 104 - Digital Inspiration
Note: Avatars too are Copyrighted like Regular Images
By
Amit Agarwal
In
avatar
copyright
Nov 05, 2008
N
Free Microsoft Software for College Students in India
By
Amit Agarwal
Nov 05, 2008
F
Search Custom Size Pictures with Yahoo Images
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Images
yahoo
Nov 05, 2008
S
Your State of Mind in One Word
By
Amit Agarwal
In
fun
Nov 04, 2008
Y
How Many Websites are there on the Internet?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Data Visualization
Web Domains
Nov 04, 2008
H
Lower your Amazon S3 Bill and also Improve Website Loading Time
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Amazon S3
The Best of Digital Inspiration
Nov 03, 2008
L
Zoho, slowly but surely, Trying Hard to Make Inroads into Web Email
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Gmail
zoho
Nov 03, 2008
Z
Get Opera like Speed Dial Homepage for any Web Browser
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Mozilla Firefox
opera
Nov 02, 2008
G
How Does a Color-Blind Person See Your Site ?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
colors
eyes
Nov 02, 2008
H
Prevent Eye Strain While Working at the Computer
By
Amit Agarwal
In
eyes
Nov 01, 2008
P
Withdraw PayPal Money Directly to A Bank Account in India for Free
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
paypal
Nov 01, 2008
W
Create Quick Polls through Email, SMS or IM Clients with Notifu
By
Amit Agarwal
In
im
polls
survey
useful
Oct 31, 2008
C
Convert Scanned PDF Documents to Text with Google OCR
By
Amit Agarwal
In
convert
Google
OCR
PDF
Oct 31, 2008
C
The Websites You Visit Can Reveal Your Gender
By
Amit Agarwal
In
history
Oct 31, 2008
T
How Long Does it take for an Home Computer to Break your Password
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Password
security
Oct 30, 2008
H
What is the Most Searched Color Online ?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
colors
Oct 30, 2008
W
Search by Location in Google News
By
Amit Agarwal
In
google news
Oct 29, 2008
S
Add Live Web Pages to your PowerPoint Presentations
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Embed
Microsoft PowerPoint
Oct 27, 2008
A
Turn Your Name into an Avatar
By
Amit Agarwal
In
avatar
fun
Oct 26, 2008
T
Download MP3 Songs from Amazon via iTunes
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Amazon
Apple Mac
itunes
mp3
Music
Oct 26, 2008
D
