Quickly Remove Formatting when you Copy-Paste Text In Office

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2008-06-17
Q

copy-paste-text Here’s a very useful keyboard shortcut for Microsoft programs like Word, Outlook, Windows Live Writer, etc.

When you cut, copy & paste text from a web page into an email message or a Word document, the associated formatting styles also get copied along with the text.

If you like to clear this formatting, just select the text again and press Ctrl key followed by space bar. The selection is converted into plain text without requiring any macros and no more hunting the paste special menu button.

Related: Copy Formatting with Format Painter

Published in: Microsoft Office - note taking

You’ll also like:

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch