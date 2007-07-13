Tips and tutorials for blogger
1. Prevent Blogger from Redirecting your Blogspot Blog to Country-Specific URLs
2. How to Migrate your Blog from Blogger to WordPress
3. How to Move your Blogger Blog on Custom Domain to WordPress
4. How to Backup Your Blogger Blog and Templates
5. Filing a DMCA Complaint to Google Gets Easy
6. Dealing with Content Theft on Blogger vs WordPress
7. New: Export Your Blogger Blogs or Merge Multiple Blogs into One
8. Download and Backup all your Blogger Blogs
9. WordPress Increases File Storage Space to 3 GB for Free Users
10. Making That Shift from Blogger to WordPress
11. Subscribe to Follow-Up Comments Via Email - New in Blogger Blogs
12. Don't Lose Your Blogspot Permalink URL When Shifting to WordPress