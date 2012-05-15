Home
Posts - Page 37 - Digital Inspiration
Why You Should Not Rename Your Pinterest Boards?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Pinterest
May 15, 2012
How to Clean the Right-Click Menu in Windows
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Downloads
Windows
May 15, 2012
How to View the Source Code of a Chrome Extension
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Chrome
May 15, 2012
The Most Popular Month for Birthdays
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Data Visualization
Infographics
May 15, 2012
Use your Mobile Phone to Scan Business Cards
By
Amit Agarwal
In
business card
OCR
May 14, 2012
Download Roboto Font that Google Made for Android
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Android
Fonts
May 13, 2012
How to Use Google Docs a Fax Machine
By
Amit Agarwal
In
fax
Google Docs
May 12, 2012
How to Find Out Where a Picture Was Taken?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Images
location
May 10, 2012
Amazon Cleaning Up The Kindle Blogs Store
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Amazon Kindle
May 10, 2012
Take Wikipedia Offline - The Best Tools for Downloading Wikipedia
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Wikipedia
May 09, 2012
Report Spam SMS and Marketing Calls on Android
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
May 09, 2012
How to Diagnose and Fix your Slow Internet Connection
By
Amit Agarwal
May 07, 2012
Add Shortcuts in Windows for Shutdown and Restart
By
Amit Agarwal
In
The Best of Digital Inspiration
Windows
May 06, 2012
How Can You Create Fake Screenshots
By
Amit Agarwal
In
screenshots
May 05, 2012
How to Make Your Own 3D Glasses at Home
By
Amit Agarwal
In
3d
eyes
YouTube
May 02, 2012
How your Responsive Website Looks on Different Devices?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Web Design
May 01, 2012
How to Add a Google Sitemap to your Blogger Blog
By
Amit Agarwal
In
blogger
sitemaps
May 01, 2012
Your Facebook Account has Three Passwords
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Facebook
Password
May 01, 2012
Easily Transfer Web Pages and Documents to your Kindle
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Amazon Kindle
May 01, 2012
Explore Instagram Photos without the Apps
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Facebook
Instagram
May 01, 2012
