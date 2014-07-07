Email Alerts Services That You Should Use

You have been using Google Alerts for keeping track of anything new and interesting on the web around your topics of interest but did you know that there exists a plethoro of other email alerting services that are again very useful and do not cost a penny. Let me just dive right in.

Mention - While Google Alerts track mentions on websites, the Mention service monitors the social media websites and commenting platforms, Disqus for example, for your search terms. Also, it only monitors freshly-baked content that has been published in the past 24 hours. Timehop - Every morning you’ll get an email with a photograph or a status update that you may have published on your Twitter, Instagram or Facebook account an year ago. Timehop is avilable as an app for Android and iOS devices. IFTTT - The popular IFTTT service offers several email alerting services rolled into one. You can receive email alerts for severe weather conditions, get notified about stock price fluctuations, monitor Craigslist and more. Amazon Price Tracker - Create a list of one or more items available on the Amazon website and you’ll get daily email alerts when the price of your monitored items goes up or down. MouseLock - This is a unique service that monitors your unattended computer and send your an email alert with the picture of the person who tried to use the computer in your absence.

