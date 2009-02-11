Tips and tutorials for Wi-Fi
1. How to Find the Wi-Fi Password of your Current Network
2. Expand the Range of your Wireless Network with another Router
3. How to Secure Your Wireless (Wi-Fi) Home Network
4. What's the IP Address of my Router?
5. Find the Subnet Mask of your Comptuer
6. How to Connect Two Wireless Routers Together
7. How to Communicate your Displeasure with Neighbours using Wi-Fi
8. How to Prevent People from Stealing your Wi-Fi Network
9. Boost your Wi-Fi Signal with a Can of Coke
10. Let Others Contact You Through Your Own Wi-Fi Network
11. Build a Wireless Home Network without a Router
12. How to Make Your Wired Printer Wireless
13. How to Increase the Range of your Wireless Network
14. How to Find WiFi Hotspots in your Area
15. Protect Your Home WiFi to Avoid the Risk of Copyright Infringement
16. Types of Wireless Networks
17. Set Up Ad-Hoc Wireless Network in Windows XP
18. Store Wi-Fi Settings Online for your Mobile Phone & Windows Laptop
19. Increase Your Wi-Fi Signal Strength with a Foil
20. Wi-Fi T-Shirt Can Detect Wireless Networks Around You