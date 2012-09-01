Home
Posts - Page 33 - Digital Inspiration
How to Install Windows as a Virtual Machine
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Windows
Sep 01, 2012
H
How to Install Windows on your Mac
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Apple Mac
Windows
Sep 01, 2012
H
How to Install Windows 8 Alongside Windows 7 (Dual-boot)
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Windows
Sep 01, 2012
H
How to Create a Windows Bootable DVD
By
Amit Agarwal
In
dvd
Windows
Sep 01, 2012
H
Quick Reference Posters for Google Web Fonts
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Fonts
Google
Aug 28, 2012
Q
Don't Hate Instagram but Embrace It
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Instagram
photography
Aug 26, 2012
D
Secure your Dropbox Account with 2-Step Verification
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Dropbox
Aug 26, 2012
S
Amazon Brings the Kindle Reader to India
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Amazon Kindle
Aug 22, 2012
A
India Blocks Youtu.be and Airtel does Keyword Filtering
By
Amit Agarwal
In
censorship
exclusive
YouTube
Aug 22, 2012
I
Amazon Glacier - The Most Affordable Online Backup Service Ever!
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Amazon S3
backup
online storage
Aug 21, 2012
A
The Distribution of Different Android OS Versions
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Android
Infographics
Aug 21, 2012
T
How often Outlook checks Gmail for New Mail?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Gmail
Microsoft Outlook
Aug 20, 2012
H
Tips for Buying Domains through Google Apps
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Apps
Web Domains
Aug 20, 2012
T
Prevent Google Chrome from Hijacking RSS Feeds
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Chrome
RSS
Aug 18, 2012
P
A Useful Site for Train Travellers in Delhi
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Indian Railways
Aug 18, 2012
A
How to Block Useless Websites from your Google Search Results
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google
Aug 17, 2012
H
What it takes to be a Facebook India Ambassador
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Facebook
India
Aug 14, 2012
W
The Growth Pattern among the Top 3 Email Providers
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Email
Infographics
Aug 14, 2012
T
Google Makes Some Changes to the I'm Feeling Lucky Button
By
Amit Agarwal
In
exclusive
Google
Aug 14, 2012
G
Make your own Proxy Site using WordPress
By
Amit Agarwal
In
censorship
Proxy Server
WordPress
Aug 12, 2012
M
