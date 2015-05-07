Login to your WordPress Website without Typing the Password

As is common knowledge, two-factor authentication is necessary for increasing the security of WordPress websites. Once enabled, you’ll need a one-time password generated on your phone, in addition to your existing WordPress username and password, to log into the website. WordPress has not included 2-factor authentication in the core yet but there are WordPress plugins that will easily add this layer of security to your website.

The only downside of adding 2-factor authentication is that you need to type a few extra digits on the login screen before you are allowed in. And if you have a handful of WordPress websites to manage, this can be a bit time consuming.

This week I discovered Clef and it will completely changes the way you log into your WordPress websites. With Clef installed, you can log into your website by simply waving the mobile phone at the computer screen. Clef also secures your site with 2-factor authentication but you don’t have to type any username or password nor do you have to wait for the one-time tokens.

It almost feels like magic. Watch this short demo to understand how Clef works.

https://instagram.com/p/2U9UkWHilY/

Login into WordPress Automatically

Getting started is easy. You install the Clef plugin on your website (it is available in the official WordPress plugin repository) and download the Clef app on your mobile phone. The app is available for both iPhone and Android phones.

Clef will replace the default login screen of your WordPress website with an animation that resembles a moving wave. You scan this “wave” with the Clef app on your phone and voila! You are logged in instantly. You don’t have to remember passwords and this will even work if your phone is not connected to the Internet.

One more thing. You can use Clef to log into your WordPress website from the mobile browser as well. In this case, you don’t have to scan the “wave” but you’ll be automatically redirected to the Clef app on the phone and it will log you in. It can’t get any simpler than this.

Also: Google 2-Factor Authentication with USB Key

And if you ever lose your mobile phone, you can also always deactivate your device by paying a visit to getclef.com/lost. Do not fret because you can still get into your Clef enabled WordPress website with the old school method - your username and password.