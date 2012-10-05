Home
Contact
Google Add-ons
Mail Merge for Gmail
Document Studio
Save Gmail to Google Drive
Email Studio for Gmail
Creator Studio for Slides
Google Forms Notifications
@twitter
Search
Search
Posts - Page 32 - Digital Inspiration
Tech Columns at WSJ India
By
Amit Agarwal
Oct 05, 2012
T
Use QR Codes to Get More Facebook Likes
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Facebook
QR Codes
Oct 03, 2012
U
Add a ‘Send to Kindle’ Button to your Blog
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Amazon Kindle
Oct 03, 2012
A
How to Download iOS Apps Stuck on "Waiting.."
By
Amit Agarwal
In
iPad
iPhone
Oct 01, 2012
H
Twitter Unveils New People Directory
By
Amit Agarwal
In
exclusive
Twitter
Oct 01, 2012
T
Your Facebook Pages have a Résumé
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Facebook
Oct 01, 2012
Y
Apple Drops the "Most Powerful Mapping Service Ever" Claim
By
Amit Agarwal
In
apple
exclusive
Sep 29, 2012
A
Increase the Battery Life of your Wireless Mouse
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Mouse
Sep 28, 2012
I
Use YouTube as an Endless Music Player
By
Amit Agarwal
In
YouTube
Sep 27, 2012
U
NFC Enabled Business Cards from Moo
By
Amit Agarwal
In
business card
Sep 27, 2012
N
Subscribe to the Email Newsletter
By
Amit Agarwal
Sep 26, 2012
S
How to Embed Large Panoramas in your Website
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Embed
Sep 20, 2012
H
The Best Tools for Uploading Files to Amazon Glacier
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Amazon S3
Sep 20, 2012
T
Track the Status of your DMCA Complaints to Google
By
Amit Agarwal
In
DMCA
Google
plagiarism
Sep 17, 2012
T
Filter Reviews of Android Apps by your Phone Model
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Android
Sep 17, 2012
F
How to Use Opera Unite in Opera 12
By
Amit Agarwal
In
opera
Sep 17, 2012
H
Things to Know Before you Download Windows
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Windows
Sep 15, 2012
T
How to Properly Apply a Screen Protector tn our Phone
By
Amit Agarwal
In
mobile phone
Sep 14, 2012
H
Use Google Authenticator without the Phone
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google
security
Sep 11, 2012
U
What Type of Camera Should You Buy?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Digital Camera
Infographics
Sep 11, 2012
W
Previous
Next