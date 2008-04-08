Tips and tutorials for sms
1. The Best SMS App for Android is made by Microsoft
2. How to Get SMS Alerts for Gmail via Twitter
3. Remote Control your Android Phone using SMS
4. Get Google Voice from Outside the U.S.
5. Auto-Forward SMS and Missed Calls to your Email
6. Android App Saves your Text Messages to Gmail as they Arrive!
7. Send Text Messages from your Gmail Account
8. Mobile Apps for People Who Can’t Stop Texting
9. Google SMS Channels: Send SMS Text Messages to your Group for Free
10. Google Using TinyURL for Shortening URLs in SMS Search
11. SMS Poll: Conduct Live Polls via SMS Text Messages
12. Send SMS Text Messages from Computer to Mobile Phone via Outlook