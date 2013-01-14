Tips and tutorials for Screencast
1. How to Write a Successful Blog
2. How to Make Someone Else's YouTube Playlist Your Own
3. Gmail Sender Icons - A Gmail Addon for Busy People
4. How to Make Pixel Paintings with Google Spreadsheets
5. Master Chrome Developer Tools - The Best Feature of Google Chrome You Aren't Using
6. How to Download your Google Slides Presentation as a Video File
7. How to Import Web Data into Google Sheets
8. How to Automatically Create PDFs with Google Form Responses
9. How to Screen Capture Tweets with a Twitter Bot
10. How to Auto-Forward Gmail Messages in Bulk
11. Voice Dictation - Type with your Voice
12. How to Covert your Google Slides Presentation into an Animated GIF
13. How to Create Personalized Documents from a Google Spreadsheet in Minutes
14. How to Hide a File in your Google Drive in Plain Sight
15. How to Print a Password Protected PDF File with Google Drive
16. How to Write a Twitter Bot in 5 Minutes
17. Tall Tweets - Write Tweets Longer Than 280 Characters
18. How to Email Unique File Attachments using Mail Merge for Gmail
19. Know What Facebook Can See Inside Your Photographs
20. How to Set Expiration Dates for Shared Google Drive Files
21. How to Track Gmail Messages with Google Analytics
22. How to Create RSS Feeds for Twitter
23. Gmail AutoResponder is a Better Alternative to Canned Responses
24. Send Personalized Tweets & DMs in Bulk from a Google Spreadsheet
25. Protect your Google Accounts with a USB Security Key
26. How to Migrate your Blog from Blogger to WordPress
27. How to Host your Websites on Google Drive
28. How to Print a YouTube Video Storyboard
29. How to Write an Add-on for Google Docs
30. Prevent Twitter from Converting @Mentions into Links
31. An Easy Way to Deal with Friend Requests on Foursquare
32. How to Keep your Google Contacts Up-to-date
33. Secure Passwords v2.0
34. How to Play YouTube Videos in the Background on iOS
35. How to Encrypt your Gmail Messages with Google Docs
36. Easily Transfer Files Between your Computers over Wi-Fi
37. Write a Chrome App for your Website in 5 Minutes
38. Use an Old Cassette Case as a Stand for your Mobile Phone
39. Download Google Maps Offline on your iPhone and iPad
40. How to Hide Photos on your iPhone without using any Apps
41. How to See your Passwords Hidden Under Asterisks
42. How to Use Bookmarklets in Chrome for Mobile
43. Send Self-Destructing Messages with Google Docs
44. How to Create Custom Facebook Pages
45. How to Remap the CAPS Lock in Windows
46. Dictation - Speech Recognition in the Browser
47. How to Install Extensions from outside the Chrome Web Store
48. Create a Presentation with YouTube Videos
49. Online Podcast Directory Integrated with Dropbox and Google Drive
50. How to Sign-up for Google Apps for Free
51. How to Make your own Stylus with Cotton Ear Buds
52. Remove Deactivated Profiles from your Facebook Friends List
53. How to Bypass the Social Reader Apps in Facebook