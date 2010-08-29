Posts - Page 69 - Digital Inspiration

Home
A Periodic Table of Google Elements
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google
Aug 29, 2010
A
Create a Virtual Business Card with all your Social Profiles
By
Amit Agarwal
In
TODO
Aug 28, 2010
C
How to Transfer Documents to Kindle via Email
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Amazon Kindle
Aug 23, 2010
H
Expand the YouTube Video Player to its Maximum Size
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Embed
exclusive
Software Hacks
YouTube
Aug 23, 2010
E
Trim your PowerPoint Presentations with 10/40
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Microsoft PowerPoint
Aug 19, 2010
T
Avoid Getting an Unwanted Surprise on Twitter
By
Amit Agarwal
In
spam
Twitter
Aug 19, 2010
A
Printed Books vs E-Books
By
Amit Agarwal
In
books
ebooks
Infographics
Aug 17, 2010
P
A Sticker Set for Highlighting Poor Journalism
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Infographics
journalism
Aug 16, 2010
A
Which Online Backup Service Should You Use?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
backup
Aug 15, 2010
W
Edit Photos on the iPad with Photoshop Express
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Adobe Photoshop
iPad
Aug 13, 2010
E
Add the Tweet Button to your Blog without JavaScript
By
Amit Agarwal
In
JavaScript
Twitter
WordPress
Aug 12, 2010
A
More Web Browser Choices for your iPad
By
Amit Agarwal
In
iPad
Aug 09, 2010
M
Assign Keyboard Shortcuts to your Favorite Websites
By
Amit Agarwal
In
keyboard shortcuts
Mozilla Firefox
Aug 06, 2010
A
Scunthorpe Problem – Software Filters Misunderstand Words
By
Amit Agarwal
In
words
Aug 06, 2010
S
A Gmail Filter to Find your Most Important Emails
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Email
Gmail
Software Hacks
spam
The Best of Digital Inspiration
Aug 05, 2010
A
Track Upcoming Books by your Favorite Author
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Amazon
books
Software Hacks
The Best of Digital Inspiration
Aug 04, 2010
T
Download Attachments from Multiple E-Mails
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Gmail
Aug 04, 2010
D
Are your Friends Affected by the Gulf Oil Spill?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Facebook
visualization
Aug 04, 2010
A
Easily Switch Between Different Web Browsers
By
Amit Agarwal
In
browser
Downloads
Aug 01, 2010
E
Backup your Computer to Amazon S3 with JungleDisk
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Amazon S3
backup
Aug 01, 2010
B
