Code for Uploading Static Files to Google App Engine

Now that you have read my tutorial on how to host websites with Google App Engine, here are the two files – app.yaml and main.py - that are responsible for all the magic. Thank you Pratham for writing this.

With app.yaml, we share a list of files with Google App Engine SDK that should be uploaded only while main.py file handles the HTTP requests when serving the website.

1 . Source code for app.yaml

application: version: 1 runtime: python api\_version: 1 handlers: - url: /(.\*\\.(gif|png|jpg|ico|js|css)) static\_files: \\1 upload: (.\*\\.(gif|png|jpg|ico|js|css)) - url: .\* script: main.py

2 . Source code for main.py

import os from google.appengine.ext import webapp from google.appengine.ext.webapp import util from google.appengine.ext.webapp import template class MainHandler(webapp.RequestHandler): def get (self, q): if q is None: q = 'index.html' path = os.path.join (os.path.dirname (\_\_file\_\_), q) self.response.headers \['Content-Type'\] = 'text/html' self.response.out.write (template.render (path, {})) def main (): application = webapp.WSGIApplication (\[('/(.\*html)?', MainHandler)\], debug=True) util.run\_wsgi\_app (application) if \_\_name\_\_ == '\_\_main\_\_': main ()

In our example, we are putting all the static files like images, CSS, html, etc. in the root folder but you may also organize them as sub-directories and the app.yaml file should be updated according.