Code for Uploading Static Files to Google App Engine

Published on 2011-03-04
Now that you have read my tutorial on how to host websites with Google App Engine, here are the two files – app.yaml and main.py - that are responsible for all the magic. Thank you Pratham for writing this.

With app.yaml, we share a list of files with Google App Engine SDK that should be uploaded only while main.py file handles the HTTP requests when serving the website.

1. Source code for app.yaml

application:
version: 1
runtime: python
api\_version: 1

handlers:
- url: /(.\*\\.(gif|png|jpg|ico|js|css))
  static\_files: \\1
  upload: (.\*\\.(gif|png|jpg|ico|js|css))

- url: .\*
  script: main.py

2. Source code for main.py

import os
from google.appengine.ext import webapp
from google.appengine.ext.webapp import util
from google.appengine.ext.webapp import template

class MainHandler(webapp.RequestHandler):
  def get (self, q):
    if q is None:
      q = 'index.html'

    path = os.path.join (os.path.dirname (\_\_file\_\_), q)
    self.response.headers \['Content-Type'\] = 'text/html'
    self.response.out.write (template.render (path, {}))

def main ():
  application = webapp.WSGIApplication (\[('/(.\*html)?', MainHandler)\], debug=True)
  util.run\_wsgi\_app (application)

if \_\_name\_\_ == '\_\_main\_\_':
  main ()

In our example, we are putting all the static files like images, CSS, html, etc. in the root folder but you may also organize them as sub-directories and the app.yaml file should be updated according.

