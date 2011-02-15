The First Video that was Uploaded to YouTube!

Video sharing site YouTube was created on Valentine’s day five years ago. The founders - Steve Chen, Chad Hurley and Jawed Karim – were working for PayPal before starting YouTube.

It’s an interesting story – these people wanted to share videos from a dinner party with friends but their email program won’t accept large video attachments. So they decided to design a simple video sharing site that went on to become one of the most popular sites on the Internet.

Here are some important moments from YouTube’s five year history:

Clip 1. This video clip is from YouTube’s garage days when they were housed in one of Sequoia Capital’s offices.

Clip 2. Chad Hurley and Steve Chen announcing on YouTube that they’ve been acquired by Google.

Clip 3. And now the clip you’ve been waiting for. This is the video that was uploaded to YouTube. The clip was uploaded by Jawed Karim, the third-founder of YouTube, who is now an employee of Google.