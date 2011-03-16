Play Katamari on any Website in Google Chrome

Back from a heavy lunch but not in a mood to work? Try this then.

Open any of your favorite websites in Google Chrome, bbcnews.com for example, and copy-paste the JavaScript code into your browser’s address bar.

javascript:var h='http://174.129.249.239/js/',i,n,ss=\['http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.5.1/jquery.min.js',h+'Renderables.js',h+'Game.js'\];for(i=0;i<ss.length;i++){n=document.createElement("script");n.src=ss\[i\]+'?'+Date.now();document.head.appendChild(n);}

This will add a little snowball to the web page and as you move the mouse around, the ball begins to roll. It will pick everything – the images, text and even input boxes - that come in the way and in doing so, the size of the ball will increase accordingly.

Here’s a quick video demo:

The hack is inspired by the popular Katamari game where you are given a ball, known as a Katamari, that you have to roll to collect as much stuff as you can on the ground. It however works only with Chrome though Firefox 4 and IE 9 also support HTML5.

