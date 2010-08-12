Tips and tutorials for Javascript
1. How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them
2. How to Use Cron Expressions to Create Time Triggers in Apps Script
3. Useful NPM Tips and Tricks for Developers to Boost Productivity
4. How to Use Google Docs as a Code Runner
5. How to Use Gmail SMTP Server for Sending Email
6. How to Build a Website Scraper with Puppeteer and Firebase Functions
7. How to Build a HTML Form for Uploading Files to Google Cloud Storage
8. How to Use Google OAuth 2.0 to Access Google APIs with Refresh Token
9. How to Upload Files to Google Drive with Node.js, Express and Multer
10. How to Split a PDF file into Separate PDF Documents
11. How to Send Email with the Gmail API and Node.js
12. How to Upload Files to Google Drive with a Service Account
13. How to Use PayPal Subscriptions API with Node.js
14. How to Convert Image to Base64 Data URI
15. How to Import Lodash in your JavaScript Projects for Lowest Bundle Size
16. Improve Performance of Google Apps Script with Memoization
17. Create React App with Multiple Entry Points
18. Calculate the Battery Level and Charging Status with HTML5
19. How to Print the Function Call Flow with Stack Trace in JavaScript
20. JavaScript Design Patterns
21. How to Share User Properties between Google Apps Script Projects
22. Useful JavaScript Functions
23. JavaScript Objects Quick Reference
24. Generate firebase.json file for Firebase Redirects
25. How to Get your Visitor's Location from their IP address
26. Convert Numbers to Words using Indian Numbering in Google Sheets
27. How to Bundle Create React App in a Single File
28. How to Encrypt and Decrypt Text Strings with JavaScript
29. What are Closures in JavaScript
30. Show Trimmed Content in Gmail Email Messages
31. Check if a Date is Valid with JavaScript
32. Embed a Tweet with JavaScript Programmatically
33. Extract and Replace Links in HTML with JavaScript RegEx
34. Encode and Decode Strings with Base64 in JavaScript
35. Spintax (Spin Syntax) with JavaScript
36. Find on Page - Bookmarklet
37. Singleton Pattern in JavaScript
38. How to Submit Forms in Background using JavaScript
39. How to Check Required Fields on Form Submit
40. Google Handwriting IME API Request
41. How to Verify Google API OAuth Token
42. Convert Google Slides Presentation to Image Sequence
43. Detect AdBlock with JavaScript
44. Convert HTML Content into Plain Text
45. Convert Text to Images with JavaScript
46. Screen Capture Web Pages with JavaScript
47. How to Upload Files with UploadCare JavaScript API
48. Build an Image Uploader with Imgur API and JavaScript
49. Add Favicons to External Links - Bookmarklet
50. Geocoding Addresses with Google Maps API
51. Encrypting Data in JavaScript Using the SHA-1 Algorithm
52. YouTube Player API for Partial Embeds
53. Embed YouTube Videos with JavaScript
54. Find People's Location through Google Maps
55. How to Use the Web Speech API in HTML5
56. Call JavaScript Function by String Name
57. Create HTML Elements with JavaScript
58. PHP print_r Method for JavaScript
59. JavaScript Trim Method for Older Browsers
60. Turn an Entire DIV into a Clickable Link
61. Prevent People from Copying Text on Web Pages
62. How to Validate Date Input in JavaScript
63. Load External JavaScript Libraries in Google Scripts with eval()
64. Export Phone Numbers and Profile Pictures from WhatsApp
65. How to Create Image Fade Hover Effect with jQuery
66. Detect a Touch Screen with JavaScript
67. Find Videos with the YouTube Search API
68. Create the Loading Dots Animation with CSS & JavaScript
69. Using Gmail JavaScript API to Search Email Threads
70. Your Mobile Phone can Detect Earthquakes
71. How to Load Disqus Comments on Click
72. How to De-obfuscate JavaScript Code
73. Use your Browser Address Bar as a Calculator
74. Add the Tweet Button to your Blog without JavaScript