The 101 Most Useful Websites on the Internet

Here are the most useful websites on the Internet that will make you smarter, increase productivity and help you learn new skills. These incredibly useful websites solve at least one problem really well. And they all have cool URLs that are easy to memorize thus saving you a trip to Google.
The Most Useful Websites and Web Apps
- archive.is — take a snapshot of any web page and it will be exist forever even if the original page is gone.
- autodraw.com — create freehand doodles and watch them magically transform into beautiful drawings powered by maching learning.
- fast.com — check the current speed of your Internet connection.
- slides.com — create pixel-perfect slide decks and broadcast your presentations to an audience of any size from anywhere.
- screenshot.guru — take high-resolution screenshots of web pages on mobile and desktops.
- dictation.io – accurate and quick voice recognition in your browser itself.
- reverse.photos — upload an image and find similar pictures on the web.
- copychar.cc – copy special characters and emojis that aren’t on your keyboard.
- codeacademy.com – the best place to learn coding online.
- noisli.com — ambient noises to help you improve focus and boost productivity.
- iconfinder.com – millions of icons for all kinds of projects. Also try icons8.com and flaticon.com.
- jotti.org – scan any suspicious file or email attachment for viruses.
- wolframalpha.com – gets answers directly without searching – see more wolfram tips.
- flightstats.com – track flight status at airports worldwide.
- unsplash.com – the best place to download images absolutely free.
- videos.pexels.com — an online library of free HD videos you can use everywhere. Also see videvo.net.
- everytimezone.com – a less confusing view of the world time zones.
- e.ggtimer.com – a simple online timer for your daily needs.
- random.org – pick random numbers, flip coins, and more.
- earn.com — replace your email with a mailbox that pays when you reply to someone’s email.
- myfonts.com/WhatTheFont – upload an image of any text and quickly determine the font family.
- fonts.google.com – the best collection of open source fonts that you can use anywhere without restrictions.
- fontstruct.com — draw and build your own fonts and use them in any application.
- calligraphr.com — transform your handwriting into a real font.
- regex.info – find data hidden in your photographs – see more EXIF tools.
- youtube.com/webcam — broadcast yourself live over the Internet without any complicated setup.
- remotedesktop.google.com — access other computers or allow others to remote access your computer over the Internet.
- homestyler.com – design from scratch or re-model your home in 3D.
- pdfescape.com – lets you quickly edit PDF in the browser without Acrobat.
- draw.io – create diagrams, wireframe and flowcharts in the browser.
- web.skype.com — make voice and video calls in your browser with Skype.
- onlineocr.net – recognize text from scanned PDFs – see other OCR tools.
- wetransfer.com – for sharing really big files online.
- file.pizza — peer to peer file transfer over WebRTC without any middleman.
- snapdrop.com — like Apple AirDrop but for the web. Share files directly between devices in the same network without having to upload them to any server first.
- hundredzeros.com – the site lets you download free Kindle books.
- app.grammarly.com — check your writing for spelling, style, andgrammatical errors.
- noteflight.com – print music sheets, write your own music online ( review).
- translate.google.com – translate web pages, PDFs and Office documents.
- kleki.com – create paintings and sketches with a wide variety of brushes.
- similarsites.com – discover new sites that are similar to what you like already.
- bubbl.us – create mind-maps, brainstorm ideas in the browser.
- color.adobe.com – get color ideas, also extract colors from photographs.
- canva.com — make beautiful graphics, presentations, resumes and more with readymade template designs.
- lmgtfy.com – when your friends are too lazy to use Google on their own.
- midomi.com – when you need to find the name of a song.
- history.google.com — see all your past Google searches, also among most important Google URLs
- faxzero.com – send an online fax for free – see more fax services.
- tinychat.com – setup your own private chat room in micro-seconds.
- privnote.com – create text notes that will self-destruct after being read.
- domains.google.com – quickly search domain names for your next big idea!
- downforeveryoneorjustme.com – find if your favorite website is offline or not?
- gtmetrix.com – the perfect tool for measuring your site performance online.
- builtwith.com — find the web hosting company, email provider and everything else about a website.
- urbandictionary.com – find definitions of slangs and informal words.
- seatguru.com – consult this site before choosing a seat for your next flight.
- mymaps.google.com – create custom Google Maps with scribbles, pins and custom shapes.
- snopes.com – find if that email offer you received is real or just another scam.
- typingweb.com – master touch-typing with these practice sessions.
- todo.microsoft.com — a beautiful todo app and task manager. Also see Trello.
- minutes.io – quickly capture effective notes during meetings.
- talltweets.com — Turn Google Slides in animated GIF presentations.
- ifttt.com – create a connection between all your online accounts.
- namechk.com — search for your desired username across hundreds of social networks and domain names.
- gist.github.com — create anonymous and secret text notes and much more.
- flipanim.com — create flipbook animations, includes an onion skin tool to let you see the previous frame as you draw the next one.
- powtoon.com — create engaging whiteboard videos and presentations with your own voiceovers. Also see videoscribe.co.
- clyp.it — Record your own voice or upload an audio file without creating any account. Also see soundcloud.com.
- carrd.co — build one-page fully responsive websites that look good on every screen.
- spark.adobe.com — make stunning video presentations with voice narration and wow everyone.
- anchor.fm — the easiest way to record a podcast that you can distribute on iTunes without have to pay for hosting.
- duolingo.com — learn to speak Chinese, French, Spanish or any other language of your choice.
- webmakerapp.com — an offline playground for building web projects in HTML, CSS and JavaScript.
- pixton.com — create your own comic strips with your own characters and move them into any pose.
- designer.io — a full-featured vector drawing tool that works everywhere.
- sumopaint.com – an excellent layer-based online image editor.
- vectr.com — create vector graphics and export them as SVG or PNG files.
- twitterbots — create your own Twitter bots that can auto-reply, DM, follow people and more.
- headspace.com — learn the art of meditation and reduct stress, focus more and even sleep better.
- class-central.com — a directory of free online courses offered by universities worldwide.
- googleartproject.com — discover museums, famous paintings and art treasure from all around the world.
- instructables.com — step-by-step guides on how to build anything and everything.
- flowgram.com — make data-driven graphics, charts and infographics. Also see adioma.com and eas.ly.
- marvelapp.com — create interactive wireframes and product mockups.
- slide.ly — make marketing videos and branded stories for Instagram, Facebook and YouTube trailers. Also see animoto.com and biteable.com.
- gohighbrow.com — Take bite-sized courses on a variety of topics, chapters are delivered by email every monning.
- htmlmail.pro – send rich-text emails with gmail mail merge.
- wirecutter.com — whether you need a vacuum cleaner or an SD card, this is the best product recommendation website on the Internet.
- camelcamelcamel.com — Create Amazon price watches and get email alerts when the prices drop.
- mockaroo.com — download mock data to fill the rows in your Excel spreadsheet.
- asciiflow.com — a WYSIWYG editor to draw ASCII diagrams that you can embed in emails and tweets.
- buffer.com — the easily way to post and schedule updates on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Google+ and Facebook.
- 10minutemail.com — create disposable email addresses for putting inside sign-up forms.
- whereami — find the postal address of your current location on Google maps.
- sway.com — create and share interactive reports, newsletters, presentations, and for storytelling.
- apify.com — the perfect web scraping tool that lets you extract data from nearly any website.
- thunkable.com — build your own apps for Android and iOS by dragging blocks instead of writing code. Also see: glitch.com.
- zerodollarmovies.com — a huge collection of free movies curated from YouTube.
- upwork.com — find freelancers and subject experts to work on any kind of project.
- duckduckgo.com – a clean alternative to google search that doesn’t track you on the Internet.
