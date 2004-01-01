Quickly convert words and sentences to MP3 audio using Google Text to Speech API
Everything you wanted to know about text to speech conversion with Google API
Listen converts your words into an MP3 file that you can play in the browser or download for offline use.
Enter text (100 characters or less) into the input box, hit the Listen button and the computer will speak your words in naturally-sounding female voice.
Listen uses Google Translate's Text To Speech API to playback the written text into spoken voice.
Google Text to Speech API can only convert strings that have less than 100 characters and the same limitation is applicable to Listen as well. Listen cannot convert large blocks of text - like web pages, documents or lengthy emails - but there are other file conversion services for you.
Digital Inspiration has won several awards since it's launch in 2004.
Google Developer Expert
Google awarded us the Google Developer Expert award recogizing our work in Google Workspace.
ProductHunt Golden Kitty
Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards in 2017.
Microsoft MVP Alumni
Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional (MVP) title for 5 years in a row.
Google Cloud Champion
Google awarded us the Champion Innovator title recognizing our technical skill and expertise.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get notified whenever we upload a new video tutorial.
We build bespoke solutions that use the capabilities and the features of Google Workspace for automating business processes and driving work productivity.
Send personalized email to your contacts with Google Sheets & Gmail
Download emails and attachments from Gmail to your Google Drive
Send email to respondents when they submit your Google Forms
Create pixel perfect documents from Google Sheets and Google Forms
Turn your Google Slides presentations into animated GIF images and videos
Sign up for our email newsletter to stay up to date.
We will never send any spam emails. Promise.