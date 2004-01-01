Everything you wanted to know about text to speech conversion with Google API

What is Listen?

Listen converts your words into an MP3 file that you can play in the browser or download for offline use.

Enter text (100 characters or less) into the input box, hit the Listen button and the computer will speak your words in naturally-sounding female voice.

Text to Speech - Common Issues

Listen uses Google Translate's Text To Speech API to playback the written text into spoken voice.

Google Text to Speech API can only convert strings that have less than 100 characters and the same limitation is applicable to Listen as well. Listen cannot convert large blocks of text - like web pages, documents or lengthy emails - but there are other file conversion services for you.