Find your current location and postal address
How we determine your postal address and location with Google Maps
Feeling lost? Not sure where you are at preset? The `Where Am I` app shows your current geograph location, including latitude and longitude, on Google Maps. The geolocation service is available on both desktop computers and mobile phones.
The location finder service uses the Google Maps Geolocation API to determine the place. It returns the location based on your IP address, cellular service towers location and WiFi nodes that your mobile phone can detect.
The app uses Reverse geocoding to determine the postal address from your current latitude and longitudecoordinates. You can put the latitude and longitude values into Google Earth to know the date when the satellite images were taken.
The geocoder reveals your postal code, country, state, city, suburb and street name.
You need to give Google Maps permission to access your location through the Geolocation API of the browser.
In Windows, go to the Action Center and toggle the Location icon. If you are a Mac OS user, you will have to enable Location Services inside System Preferences before you can grant Maps permission in your browser.
The `Where Am I` app uses HTML5 geolocation API to find your current position.
navigator.geolocation?.getCurrentPosition( ({ coords }) => { const { latitude, longitude, accuracy } = coords; console.log('Your current position is', latitude, longitude, accuracy); }, () => { console.log('Sorry, your location is unavailable'); }, { enableHighAccuracy: true } );
Digital Inspiration has won several awards since it's launch in 2004.
Google Developer Expert
Google awarded us the Google Developer Expert award recogizing our work in Google Workspace.
ProductHunt Golden Kitty
Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards in 2017.
Microsoft MVP Alumni
Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional (MVP) title for 5 years in a row.
Google Cloud Champion
Google awarded us the Champion Innovator title recognizing our technical skill and expertise.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get notified whenever we upload a new video tutorial.
We build bespoke solutions that use the capabilities and the features of Google Workspace for automating business processes and driving work productivity.
Send personalized email to your contacts with Google Sheets & Gmail
Download emails and attachments from Gmail to your Google Drive
Send email to respondents when they submit your Google Forms
Create pixel perfect documents from Google Sheets and Google Forms
Turn your Google Slides presentations into animated GIF images and videos
Sign up for our email newsletter to stay up to date.
We will never send any spam emails. Promise.