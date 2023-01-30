The 101 Most Useful Websites on the Internet

Here are the most useful websites on the Internet that will make you smarter, increase productivity and help you learn new skills. These incredibly useful websites solve at least one problem really well. And they all have cool URLs that are easy to memorize thus saving you a trip to Google.
The Most Useful Websites and Web Apps
- archive.is — take a permanent snapshot of a web page that will exist forever even if the original page is gone.
- autodraw.com — create freehand doodles and watch them magically transform into beautiful drawings powered by machine learning.
- fast.com — check the current speed of your Internet connection.
- slides.com — create pixel-perfect slide decks and broadcast your presentations to an audience of any size from anywhere.
- screenshot.guru — take high-resolution screenshots of web pages on mobile and desktops.
- dictation.io – accurate and quick voice recognition in your browser using Google Speech API.
- reverse.photos — upload an image and find similar pictures on the web.
- copychar.cc – copy special characters and emojis that aren’t on your keyboard.
- codeacademy.com – the best place to learn coding online.
- noisli.com — ambient noises to help you improve focus and boost productivity.
- iconfinder.com – millions of icons for all kinds of projects. Also try icons8.com and flaticon.com.
- jotti.org – scan any suspicious file or email attachment for viruses.
- wolframalpha.com – gets answers directly without searching – see more wolfram tips.
- earth.google.com – explore beautiful cities, landmarks and orbit the world in 3D from the comfort of your browser.
- unsplash.com – the best place to download images absolutely free.
- videos.pexels.com — an online library of free HD videos you can use everywhere. Also see videvo.net.
- invideo.io — make impressive videos and branded stories for Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube. Also see animoto.com and biteable.com.
- semrush.com — Analyze your competitor’s website and discover who is sending them traffic.
- zohosign.com — Sign documents online with legally binding e-signatures.
- everytimezone.com – a less confusing view of the world time zones.
- e.ggtimer.com – a simple online timer for your daily needs.
- random.org – pick random numbers, flip coins, and more.
- remove.bg — remove the background from any photograph without firing up Photoshop. Also see unscreen.com for removing the background from GIFs and videos.
- myfonts.com/WhatTheFont – upload an image of any text and quickly determine the font family.
- fonts.google.com – the best collection of open source fonts that you can use anywhere without restrictions.
- fontstruct.com — draw and build your own fonts and use them in any application.
- calligraphr.com — transform your handwriting into a real font.
- regex.info – find data hidden in your photographs – see more EXIF tools.
- youtube.com/webcam — broadcast yourself live over the Internet without any complicated setup.
- camelcamelcamel.com — Create Amazon price watches and get email alerts when the prices drop.
- homestyler.com – design from scratch or re-model your home in 3D.
- pdfescape.com – quickly edit PDF in the browser without Acrobat.
- draw.io – create diagrams, wireframe and flowcharts in the browser. Also see asciiflow.com and excalidraw.com.
- web.skype.com — make voice and video calls in your browser with Skype.
- onlineocr.net – recognize text from scanned PDFs – see other OCR tools.
- wetransfer.com – for sharing really big files online.
- file.pizza — peer to peer file transfer over WebRTC without any middleman.
- snapdrop.com — like Apple AirDrop but for the web. Share files directly between devices in the same network without having to upload them to any server first.
- hundredzeros.com – the site lets you download free Kindle books.
- app.grammarly.com — check your writing for spelling, style, and grammatical errors.
- noteflight.com – print music sheets, write your own music online ( review).
- translate.google.com – translate web pages, PDFs and Office documents.
- kleki.com – create paintings and sketches with a wide variety of brushes.
- similarsites.com – discover new sites that are similar to what you like already.
- bubbl.us – create mind-maps, brainstorm ideas in the browser.
- color.adobe.com – get color ideas, also extract colors from photographs.
- canva.com — make beautiful graphics, presentations, resumes and more with readymade template designs.
- lmgtfy.com – when your friends are too lazy to use Google on their own.
- midomi.com – when you need to find the name of a song.
- history.google.com — see all your past Google searches, also among most important Google URLs
- faxzero.com – send an online fax for free – see more fax services.
- tinychat.com – setup your own private chat room in micro-seconds.
- privnote.com – create text notes that will self-destruct after being read.
- domains.google.com – quickly search domain names for your next big idea!
- squoosh.app – compress images on the fly. Site works offline as well.
- downforeveryoneorjustme.com – find if your favorite website is offline or not?
- gtmetrix.com – the perfect tool for measuring your site performance and web vitals.
- builtwith.com — find the web hosting company, email provider and everything else about a website.
- urbandictionary.com – find definitions of slangs and informal words.
- seatguru.com – consult this site before choosing a seat for your next flight.
- stackblitz.com — a playground for building web projects in HTML, CSS and JavaScript. Also see: glitch.com.
- flightstats.com – Track flight status at airports worldwide.
- mymaps.google.com – create custom Google Maps with scribbles, pins and custom shapes.
- snopes.com – find if that email offer you received is real or just another scam.
- typingweb.com – master touch-typing and improve your typing speed. Use typelit.io and practice typing with classic literature.
- todo.microsoft.com — a beautiful todo app and task manager. Also see Trello.
- minutes.io – quickly capture effective notes during meetings.
- talltweets.com — Turn Google Slides in animated GIF presentations and videos.
- ifttt.com – create a connection between all your online accounts.
- namechk.com — search for your desired username across hundreds of social networks and domain names.
- gist.github.com — create anonymous and secret text notes and much more.
- mathsolver.microsoft.com — solve algebra, calculus, trigonometry and other Maths problems with detailed step-by-step explanations.
- powtoon.com — create engaging whiteboard videos and presentations with your own voice overs. Also see videoscribe.co.
- beautifier — Prettify your source code and make the code readable. Supports JavaScript, JSON, PHP, HTML and more.
- carrd.co — build one-page fully responsive websites that look good on every screen.
- spark.adobe.com — make stunning video presentations with voice narration and wow everyone.
- anchor.fm — the easiest way to record a podcast that you can distribute on iTunes without have to pay for hosting.
- duolingo.com — learn to speak Chinese, French, Spanish or any other language of your choice. Also see memrise.com.
- buffer.com — the easy way to post and schedule updates on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Google+ and Facebook.
- 10minutemail.com — create disposable email addresses for putting inside sign-up forms.
- pixton.com — create your own comic strips with your own characters and move them into any pose.
- twitterbots — create your own Twitter bots that can auto-reply, DM, follow people and more.
- headspace.com — learn the art of meditation and reduce stress, focus more and even sleep better.
- forms.studio — receive files from anyone in your Google Drive with File Upload Forms.
- class-central.com — a directory of free online courses offered by universities worldwide.
- googleartproject.com — discover museums, famous paintings and art treasure from all around the world.
- instructables.com — step-by-step guides on how to build anything and everything.
- flowgram.com — make data-driven graphics, charts and infographics. Also see adioma.com and eas.ly.
- figma.com — create interactive wireframes and product mockups.
- photos.icons8.com - make your own stock photographs in high-resolution with custom backgrounds, models and facial expressions.
- gohighbrow.com — Take bite-sized courses on a variety of topics, chapters are delivered by email every morning.
- appinventor.mit.edu — build your own apps (sample) for Android and iOS by dragging blocks instead of writing code. Also see thunkable.com.
- htmlmail.pro - send rich-text emails with gmail mail merge.
- wirecutter.com — whether you need a vacuum cleaner or an SD card, this is the best product recommendation website on the Internet.
- mockaroo.com — download mock data to fill the rows in your Excel spreadsheet.
- witeboard.com - A digital whiteboard for teams to collaborate during online meetings and classes.
- duckduckgo.com - a clean alternative to google search that doesn’t track you on the Internet.
- whereami — find the postal address of your current location on Google maps.
- zerodollarmovies.com — a huge collection of free movies curated from YouTube.
- bard.google.com - Google’s answer to OpenAI ChatGPT for creative AI based answers.
- upwork.com — find freelancers and subject experts to work on any kind of project.
- razorpay.com - easily request payments from customers anywhere in the world.
- udemy.com - learn anything from music to Microsoft Excel to accounting with online video courses.
Know any useful website that is missing in the list? Please let me know via @twitter.