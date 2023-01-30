The 101 Most Useful Websites on the Internet

Here are the most useful websites on the Internet that will make you smarter, increase productivity and help you learn new skills. These incredibly useful websites solve at least one problem really well. And they all have cool URLs that are easy to memorize thus saving you a trip to Google.

The Most Useful Websites and Web Apps

Also see: The Best Google Chrome Apps

Also see: The Best Mac Apps and Utilities

seatguru.com – consult this site before choosing a seat for your next flight. stackblitz.com — a playground for building web projects in HTML, CSS and JavaScript. Also see: glitch.com. flightstats.com – Track flight status at airports worldwide. mymaps.google.com – create custom Google Maps with scribbles, pins and custom shapes. snopes.com – find if that email offer you received is real or just another scam. typingweb.com – master touch-typing and improve your typing speed. Use typelit.io and practice typing with classic literature. todo.microsoft.com — a beautiful todo app and task manager. Also see Trello. minutes.io – quickly capture effective notes during meetings. talltweets.com — Turn Google Slides in animated GIF presentations and videos. ifttt.com – create a connection between all your online accounts. namechk.com — search for your desired username across hundreds of social networks and domain names. gist.github.com — create anonymous and secret text notes and much more. mathsolver.microsoft.com — solve algebra, calculus, trigonometry and other Maths problems with detailed step-by-step explanations. powtoon.com — create engaging whiteboard videos and presentations with your own voice overs. Also see videoscribe.co. beautifier — Prettify your source code and make the code readable. Supports JavaScript, JSON, PHP, HTML and more. carrd.co — build one-page fully responsive websites that look good on every screen. spark.adobe.com — make stunning video presentations with voice narration and wow everyone. anchor.fm — the easiest way to record a podcast that you can distribute on iTunes without have to pay for hosting. duolingo.com — learn to speak Chinese, French, Spanish or any other language of your choice. Also see memrise.com.

buffer.com — the easy way to post and schedule updates on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Google+ and Facebook. 10minutemail.com — create disposable email addresses for putting inside sign-up forms. pixton.com — create your own comic strips with your own characters and move them into any pose. twitterbots — create your own Twitter bots that can auto-reply, DM, follow people and more. headspace.com — learn the art of meditation and reduce stress, focus more and even sleep better. forms.studio — receive files from anyone in your Google Drive with File Upload Forms. class-central.com — a directory of free online courses offered by universities worldwide. googleartproject.com — discover museums, famous paintings and art treasure from all around the world. instructables.com — step-by-step guides on how to build anything and everything. flowgram.com — make data-driven graphics, charts and infographics. Also see adioma.com and eas.ly. figma.com — create interactive wireframes and product mockups. photos.icons8.com - make your own stock photographs in high-resolution with custom backgrounds, models and facial expressions. gohighbrow.com — Take bite-sized courses on a variety of topics, chapters are delivered by email every morning. appinventor.mit.edu — build your own apps (sample) for Android and iOS by dragging blocks instead of writing code. Also see thunkable.com. htmlmail.pro - send rich-text emails with gmail mail merge. wirecutter.com — whether you need a vacuum cleaner or an SD card, this is the best product recommendation website on the Internet. mockaroo.com — download mock data to fill the rows in your Excel spreadsheet. witeboard.com - A digital whiteboard for teams to collaborate during online meetings and classes.

duckduckgo.com - a clean alternative to google search that doesn’t track you on the Internet. whereami — find the postal address of your current location on Google maps. zerodollarmovies.com — a huge collection of free movies curated from YouTube. bard.google.com - Google’s answer to OpenAI ChatGPT for creative AI based answers. upwork.com — find freelancers and subject experts to work on any kind of project. razorpay.com - easily request payments from customers anywhere in the world. udemy.com - learn anything from music to Microsoft Excel to accounting with online video courses.

Also see: The Best Websites to Learn Coding

Know any useful website that is missing in the list? Please let me know via @twitter.