Tips and tutorials for Music
1. Make your own Saregama Carvaan with YouTube and Google Sheets
2. How to Record Streaming Audio with Audacity
3. Use Google Chrome on Android to Play YouTube Videos in the Background
4. Adjust the Volume of your Android Phone without using the Buttons
5. How to Sell your Music on the Internet
6. Monetize your YouTube Videos that contain Someone Else's Music
7. Your Taste in Music Can Reveal How Smart (or Dumb) You Are
8. How to Record Audio Playing on your Mac
9. When Copyright Infringement on YouTube is Good for Music Companies
10. How to Find the Song Used in a YouTube Video
11. Listen to Pandora Anywhere Without Using a Proxy
12. Find New Music Based on Music That You Like Already
13. Find the Song Name Without Knowing the Lyrics
14. Soothing Sounds of Nature for a more Relaxing Workplace
15. How to Remove Vocals from MP3 Songs
16. Gaana.com Now Playing Indian Music on your iPad
17. Write Your Own Music Online with Noteflight
18. Watch TV Shows on the Desktop with Joost Media Player
19. Play the Drum on your Computer
20. Download MP3 Songs from Amazon via iTunes
21. Download Free Sounds to Relax Your Brain
22. Create MP3 Ringtones and Music Loops Online with MyBytes