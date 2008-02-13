Create MP3 Ringtones and Music Loops Online with MyBytes

MyBytes is like a trimmed but online version of FruityLoops or Adobe Audition. This service lets you can create MP3 ringtones and original songs inside your web browser without requiring any downloads.

music-download-rightsTo use MyBytes, open the Music Mixer tab and just drag any number of music loops from the built-in loop browser to the individual tracks.

When you are done composing the original music track, set the usage rights or download the song as an MP3 file.

MyBytes Mixer - It’s a Microsoft sponsored project for the student community but everyone is free to use it.

