Rhythm Rascal is a software drum for your computer that makes drumming as easy as clicking on some buttons.

You don’t need any drumming background or knowledge to use this tool. Just select a combination of “pads” and listen to the music. You can then export the composition to WAV or MIDI formats.

Here is a sample composition (800K MP3) created with Rhythm Rascal.

You need .NET 3.5 and DirectX 9 to install this software.