Posts - Page 39 - Digital Inspiration
How to Check Multiple Gmail Accounts Automatically
By
Amit Agarwal
In
exclusive
Gmail
Apr 13, 2012
H
Use Dropbox with your own Web Domain
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Dropbox
Apr 13, 2012
U
How to Translate PDF and Word Documents
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Translate
PDF
Apr 13, 2012
H
Save Web Pages as PDFs Without Installing Extensions
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Chrome
PDF
Apr 11, 2012
S
How Others Can Insert Events In Your Google Calendar [Fix]
By
Amit Agarwal
In
google calendar
Apr 09, 2012
H
A Good Twitter App for your Windows Desktop
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Twitter
Windows
Apr 09, 2012
A
The Proper Way to Cite Tweets in your Paper
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Infographics
Twitter
Apr 06, 2012
T
Track a Train's Location on the Indian Railways Website
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Indian Railways
Apr 05, 2012
T
How to Auto-Post your Blog Updates to Twitter
By
Amit Agarwal
In
feedburner
Twitter
Apr 05, 2012
H
Set Bing Images as your Desktop Wallpaper
By
Amit Agarwal
In
bing
Apr 04, 2012
S
Take a Virtual Tour of The White House
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Maps
Apr 03, 2012
T
How to Create Custom Short URLs for Amazon Products
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Amazon
Apr 03, 2012
H
How to Find the Sender's Location in Gmail
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Gmail
Apr 03, 2012
H
The Kindle Best Sellers that are currently Free
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Amazon Kindle
Apr 01, 2012
T
The Best Visual Résumés for your Inspiration
By
Amit Agarwal
In
jobs
Presentations
Apr 01, 2012
T
Organize your Desktop with a Simple Wallpaper
By
Amit Agarwal
In
wallpaper
Mar 30, 2012
O
Monetize your Website with Google Surveys
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google
survey
Mar 29, 2012
M
SEO Tip - Prevent Search Engines from Indexing your XML Sitemaps
By
Amit Agarwal
In
SEO
sitemaps
Mar 29, 2012
S
Android App Turns your Smartphone into a Simple Phone for Seniors
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Android
Mar 29, 2012
A
Guide: How to Use Creative Commons Images from Flickr
By
Amit Agarwal
In
creative commons
flickr
Mar 27, 2012
G
