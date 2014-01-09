Interesting Websites to Visit When You're Bored

I have added these non-tech related websites in my “weekly” bookmarks folder. I don’t visit them every single day but on weekends or when I am feeling bored and they never disappoint. Maybe you should check them out too.
The 15 Interesting Websites
Dear Photograph - The website features photographs of people holding up old pictures that were taken at the exact spot several years ago. Some of the best photographs are now compiled in a book (dearphotograph.me).
Textastrophe - This website is a reminder of why you shouldn’t post your cell phone number on public websites. The creator starts a text conversation with random numbers found on Craigslist ads and publishes the transcript on the internet. The chats are funny and I hope its real because screenshots can be faked too (textastrophe.com).
Stratocam - This is like an online self-running slideshow showcasing some of the best satellite images found on Google Maps. Run the website in full-screen mode (Ctrl+Shift+F) and you may discover pretty and unexpected place on our beautiful earth (stratocam.com).
Awkward Family Photos - This is a place where people share embarrassing pictures of their loved ones in weird settings that are both funny and entertaining. The website has spawned several coffee-table books as well (awkwardfamilyphotos.com).
Worldcam - This website pulls geo-tagged pictures posted on Instagram for Foursquare venues so you know what’s happening right now at your favorite place. For instance, here’s the livestream of a mall in Thailand which also happens to be the most Instagrammed place in the world (worldc.am).
This Is Why I’m Broke - Unique products on the Internet that you never knew even existed. Stuff like an iPhone case that doubles as a bottle opener, sandals that resemble computer keyboards or a boat from World War II that you can actually buy (thisiswhyimbroke.com).
Is It Normal - Do you like to dip French fries in ice cream? The website will help you understand whether your thoughts, feelings and urges are normal or weird and just unique to you. People can ask questions and once it gets approved, the community can weigh in their thoughts.You can also ask embarrassing questions here (isitnormal.com).
Also see: The Most Useful Websites
Lamebook - Weird and hilarious stuff that people post on Facebook. The names and profile pictures of the Facebook users are blurred to protect real identity (lamebook.com).
Honest Slogans - Created by graphic designer Clif Dickens, Honest Slogans pokes fun at iconic brands by remixing their logos with slogans that convey what people actually think about that brand. Like the one for Men’s Health magazine that says - “Every issue promises perfect abs” (honestslogans.com).
Rich Kids of Instagram - The social sites are the new hangouts for people to show off and this tumblr is a perfect example. It captures the lavish lifestyle of the rich through pictures posted on Instagram (richkidsofinstagram.tumblr.com).
Timelapse - Watch how a place has changed over a period of three decades through a series of satellite images from Google Maps. You can use the “Explore our World” link to watch the timelapse of any location on the planet (world.time.com).
Reasons My Son Is Crying - If you are a new parent, you’ll love this one. It documents the different reasons that little children cry for as submitted by parents around the world. Also available as a book (reasonsmysoniscrying.com).
LOL My Thesis - This site created by an Harvard University senior creates funny and lighthearted one-line summaries of thesis like this one submitted by a Sociology student - “It turns out, an only child never fights with its siblings.” (lolmythesis.com).
Useful Science - This website offers a collection of one-line summaries of research published in scientific journals on topics ranging from health to productivity to creativity. (usefulscience.org)
Larson+Shindelman - They pick a few geo-tagged tweets from Twitter, travel to the physical spot from where that tweet was sent and then take a picture. The original tweet is used as a caption for the photograph and the results are often incredibly touching. Like that photo outside the hospital with the caption “Amy is dying” (larson-shindelman.com).
9-Eyes - A collection of interesting images as captured by Google Street view cards around the world. Also check out mapcrunch.com that catalogues street view scenes by location.