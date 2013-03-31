Home
Google Docs
How to Embed YouTube Videos in Google Presentations
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Docs
YouTube
Mar 31, 2013
H
A Better Alternative to Google Docs Viewer
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Embed
Google Docs
Microsoft Office
Nov 07, 2012
A
Download your Google Documents in the Older Office Formats
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Docs
Microsoft Office
Oct 07, 2012
D
How to Use Google Docs a Fax Machine
By
Amit Agarwal
In
fax
Google Docs
May 12, 2012
H
How to Sign Documents Electronically Without Ink or Paper
By
Amit Agarwal
In
fax
Google Docs
PDF
Mar 04, 2012
H
Like Microsoft, Google Imagines Thomas Edison Using Google Docs
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Docs
TODO
Feb 22, 2012
L
Export all your Google Docs Files with One Click
By
Amit Agarwal
In
export
Google Docs
Feb 06, 2012
E
How to Save Gmail Attachments in Google Docs
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Gmail
Google Docs
Feb 01, 2012
H
File a DMCA Complaint with the help of Google Docs
By
Amit Agarwal
In
DMCA
Google Docs
Jan 24, 2012
F
How to Use Google Docs with Microsoft Office
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Docs
Microsoft Office
Jan 07, 2012
H
Add Stock Photos to your Google Documents
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Docs
Dec 14, 2011
A
Scan and Upload Paper Documents to Google Docs
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Docs
OCR
PDF
Nov 17, 2011
S
Build a Web Page Monitor with Google Docs using ImportXML
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Docs
Nov 15, 2011
B
How to Easily Transfer Files Across Cloud Services
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Dropbox
Google Docs
Oct 14, 2011
H
Translate Cells in Google Spreadsheets with this Function
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Docs
Google Translate
Sep 29, 2011
T
Read PowerPoint and PDF Files Online with Google Docs Viewer
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Docs
Sep 25, 2011
R
Send your Handwritten Notes to Google Docs with Livescribe
By
Amit Agarwal
In
digital pen
Google Docs
Sep 23, 2011
S
View Contents of a Zip File Online with Google Docs
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Docs
zip
Jul 14, 2011
V
Manage Google Docs from Microsoft Outlook
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Docs
Microsoft Outlook
Jul 09, 2011
M
Tips for Using Multiple Sign-in with Google Accounts
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Gmail
Google Docs
z
Jun 21, 2011
T
