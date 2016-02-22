Home
How to Use Github for Hosting Files
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Embed
upload
Feb 22, 2016
H
Now Upload Files through Bit.ly
By
Amit Agarwal
In
bit.ly
Twitter
upload
url shortening
Sep 22, 2009
N
Web Based File Managers for Amazon S3
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Amazon S3
lists
upload
Aug 26, 2009
W
How to Publish Screenshot Images on Twitter
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Screen Capture
screenshots
The Best of Digital Inspiration
Twitter
upload
Jun 09, 2009
H
Edit Google Documents Directly in Microsoft Office & Save Your Changes Online
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Docs
Microsoft Office
The Best of Digital Inspiration
upload
May 19, 2009
E
Send Screenshot Images Directly to WordPress Blogs – Firefox Only
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Images
Mozilla Firefox
screenshots
upload
WordPress
Nov 25, 2008
S
Upload Pictures from Mobile Phone to Photoshop.com
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Adobe Photoshop
upload
Sep 25, 2008
U
Upload Photos from Web Pages to Flickr Directly
By
Amit Agarwal
In
flickr
Mozilla Firefox
upload
Jul 07, 2008
U
Upload Very Large PowerPoint Presentation Files to SlideShare
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Docs
Microsoft PowerPoint
SlideShare
upload
Apr 14, 2008
U
Convert PDF Files Into 3D Magazines, Embed in Web Pages - Issuu
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Embed
PDF
scribd
SlideShare
upload
useful
Feb 05, 2008
C
Upload SWF Flash Movies to YouTube Video
By
Amit Agarwal
In
convert
upload
YouTube
Jan 29, 2008
U
Right-Click and Upload Office Files to Google Docs
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Docs
upload
Jan 24, 2008
R
WordPress Increases File Storage Space to 3 GB for Free Users
By
Amit Agarwal
In
blogger
file hosting
upload
WordPress
Jan 21, 2008
W
Why Just YouTube? Upload Video Clips To Multiple Sites in One Shot!
By
Amit Agarwal
In
upload
YouTube
Dec 17, 2007
W
Upload a Batch of Images to Flickr.com from the Desktop
By
Amit Agarwal
In
flickr
upload
Nov 21, 2007
U